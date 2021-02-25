Two members of the Jacksonville High School girl's basketball team have picked up superlative honors on the All-16-5A team, that was determined based by the league's head coaches.
Senior Grace Abercrombie was named Offensive Player of the Year, as was Huntsville's Alyssa Fielder, who is also a senior.
Abercrombie, a College of Charleston (NCAA, Division I) signee, averaged 22.6 points a game for Jacksonville.
Donnell, a sophomore, took home Newcomer of the Year accolades.
Donnell averaged 13.7 rebounds a night and 7.9 points a game.
“Hands down all the coaches agreed that (Donnell) was Newcomer of the Year,” Jacksonville head girl's basketball coach, Lynn Nabi said. “Her story is pretty incredible. She tore her ACL in the eighth grade and wasn't able to play last year as a result. When she came out for basketball in the fall we really didn't know what she could do, but it didn't take long to see that she has an incredible eye for the basketball.”
Although the Maidens didn't have any first team selections, two Jacksonville girls, Kaniah Anderson, a junior, and Ladasia Holman, a sophomore, garnered second team recognition.
Sophomores Kristiana Huddleston and Brooke Hornbuckle received honorable mention plaudits.
