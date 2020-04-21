Abercrombie gives verbal commitment to College of Charleston

Jacksonville High School girl's basketball standout Grace Abercrombie has given a verbal commitment (non-binding) to the College of Charleston (NCAA Division I, Colonial Athletic Association).
Abercrombie, the current District 16-5A Most Valuable Player, made the announcement late last week via her social media.
Abercrombie, a junior, averaged 15.9 points and 6.9 rebounds a game for the Fightin' Maidens last season.
“Grace took a visit to College of Charleston and really liked everything,” Jacksonville head girl's basketball coach Lynn Nabi said. “College of Charleston is a really good school and I'm happy for Grace.”
College of Charleston went 13-17, 6-12 Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), last season under head coach Robin Harmony.
Other CAA members include Delaware, Drexel, Elon, Hofstra, James Madison, Northeastern and North Carolina-Wilmington.
National Signing Day (Early Period) for Division I basketball is November 11, 2020.
