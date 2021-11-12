Abercrombie leads College of Charleston in scoring in just her second game

CHARLESTON, SC — Playing in her first home game as a college player, Jacksonville High School-product Grace Abercrombie gave College of Charleston basketball fans a glimpse of her offensive prowess on Friday.
The true freshman scored a team-high 18 points, which included draining four baskets from beyond the arc, as the Cougars (2-0) pummeled Pfeiffer, a NCAA Division III institution, 113-52.
The 113 points scored by the Cougars was the most ever as a NCAA Division I school.
Six Cougars ended up scoring in double figures.
College of Charleston opened the game on a 17-0 run and went on to lead 31-7 at one point in the first half.
The Cougars' next game take place on Nov. 19 when College of Charleston is scheduled to visit Norfolk State.
