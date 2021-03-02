Abercrombie recognized as all-time leading scorer in Maidens history

Grace Abercrombie will leave Jacksonville High School with more than memories and a diploma when she graduates later this year.
Abercrombie will depart with a school record — all-time leading scorer in Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden history.
Abercrombie scored 1,746 points during her recently completed four years as a varsity starter.
During a special ceremony held on Monday at the Jacksonville Commons, Lynn Nabi, Head Girls Basketball Coach at Jacksonville High School, presented Abercrombie with a special commemorative basketball to chronicle her outstanding fete.
Abercrombie's basketball playing days are far from over.
She has signed with College of Charleston (NCAA, Division I) and will be off to South Carolina following graduation.
And who knows, perhaps one day Abercrombie will be able to set a record for the Cougar women's basketball program.
