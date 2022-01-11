Abercrombie scores 13 points in most recent College of Charleston game

CHARLESTON, SC — Freshman Grace Abercrombie tossed in 13 points on Sunday afternoon for the College of Charleston, but the Cougars fell to defeat, losing 86-84 to Delaware in overtime.
Abercrombie is a true freshman and graduate of Jacksonville High School.
In her 28 minutes of play, Abercrombie also came up with two rebounds and blocked a pair of shots while picking up one assist.
Delaware moved to 7-4, 1-0 in Colonial Athletic Association play, while the Cougs dropped to 8-5, 0-2. College of Charleston has lost its two league games by a total of three points.
At 6 p.m. Friday the Cougars will travel to Elon as conference play continues.
