Abercrombie scores 15 points in College of Charleston rout

CHARLESTON SC — Grace Abercrombie scored 15 points and collected seven rebounds in the College of Charleston's 100-25 rout of Agnes Scott College, a NCAA Division III school, on Tuesday night in Charleston.
Abercrombie is a true freshman and graduate of Jacksonville High School.
The Cougars improved to 6-3 with the victory, while Agnes Scott's record fell to 0-10.
College of Charleston is slated to test Radford in first-day play of the Coastal Carolina Christmas Classic on Saturday afternoon in Conway, SC.
On Sunday the Cougars will tangle with Florida A&M on the final day of the tournament.
