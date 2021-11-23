Abercrombie scores 25 points in 24 minutes in latest College of Charleston win

NORFOLK, VA — True freshman Grace Abercrombie, a Jacksonville High School product, scored a team-high 25 points in just 24 minutes of action on Friday night when the College of Charleston garnered a 66-62 victory over Norfolk State University in a game that was played in Norfolk.
The 6'-1” forward drained 5-of-11 attempts from behind the arc. She also came up with six rebounds and four steals.
College of Charleston will take a 3-0 record into Tuesday evening's home affair against Tarleton State University.
Abercrombie leads the Cougars in scoring (48 points, 16 points per game) while averaging 16.7 minutes per game.
She has made a team-best 10 treys this season and is averaging six steals a night, which is second highest on the team.
Abercrombie's five rebounds per game average is among the top four on the Cougar squad.
College of Charleston is a member of the Colonial Athletic Association (NCAA, Division I).
