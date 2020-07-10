ACC to make decision on fall sports in late July

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) published a statement from commissioner John Swofford on Friday afternoon stating that the league will make it's decision on fall sports in “late July.”
The news release said conference officials have prepared several plans for fall sports and that the final decision would be made by the ACC board of directors.
The ACC delayed the start of fall competition until at least Sept. 1 earlier this week. The move impacts soccer, volleyball, field hockey and cross country.
