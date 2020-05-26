Acker to play football at Howard Payne University

It's official.
Nick Acker, a Rusk High School senior, signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Howard Payne University on Saturday, as his family proudly stood by his side.
Acker won numerous awards as an Eagle gridiron standout, including having been voted to the District 7-4A-II first team as an offensive lineman, and the second team for his play on the defensive line during the 2019 campaign.
He was also named as KETK/FOX 51's Player of the Week late last year.
Howard Payne, located in Brownwood, Texas, is a member of the American Southwest Conference (NCAA, Division III).
The Yellow Jackets went 5-5 in 2019.
Howard Payne is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept. 5 (time to be announced) at home versus Austin College.
