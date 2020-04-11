Additions to JC track and Field rosters announced

Jacksonville College continues to fill out its track and field roster, with a handful of student-athletes having signed this week.
The 2020-21 school year will be the first time JC has fielded track and field teams; although a limited number of Jaguar cross country runners took part in a track and field meet that was hosted by Southern Arkansas University in late February.
The most recent group of male runners to join the Purple and Gold are Jacory Perrault (Winnie-East Chambers High School), Ja'Kedric Watts and Ja'Kadric Watts out of Garrison High School.
Perrault competed in sprints and jumps at the high school level, while the Watts are accomplished sprinters that also have experience in relays.
Joining the Lady Jaguar track and field program will be Ana Liset Quintana (Waskom High School).
Quintana will also take part in cross country and is expected to play on the Lady Jag soccer team.
JC track and field is coached by Kirby Shepherd, who also serves as the college's cross country coach.
