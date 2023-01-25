Addy Cummings' hat trick sparks Lady Panthers to 5-0 win over Chapel Hill

BULLARD - Junior Addy Cummings drove in three goals and Bullard shutout Chapel Hill, 5-0, on Tuesday at Panther Stadium.

The Lady Panthers built a 4-0 lead at the break in route to the lopsided win.

Rylie Jo Garner and Paige Barrett accounted for a goal apiece.

Earning assists were Cummings, Garner and Barrett.

Ramzee Matejka was the winning goalkeeper of record.

Bullard (8-0-2, 2-0)), who is ranked No. 6 in the state in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A poll, is slated to host Grand Saline on Friday evening.

Chapel Hill fell to 3-7-1, 1-2 following the defeat.

