Aggies idled for second-straight week due to quarantines

No. 5 Texas A&M has postponed Saturday’s home game against Mississippi over lingering problems with COVID-19 as the number of Bowl Subdivision games called off because of the virus climbed to five this week already.
The Aggies will be idle for a second consecutive week after missing last weekend’s visit to Tennessee.
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday the program had only one active case but the number of players available to practice was “in the 40s,” about half of what it would usually be. Most of the absences were due to individuals being quarantined after being exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus.
“We were wondering if we’d even have football. So we can complain about this and this and that but, listen, we’re still getting to play football,” Fisher said. “The season’s going on. So those are great things for us and the SEC and everybody in college football.”
The Southeastern Conference, which has had eight games postponed this season, said the Texas A&M-Ole Miss game could be made up Dec. 19, the day of the league championship game and a week after the Aggies play the make-up against the Volunteers.
The SEC had four games called off last week, including LSU at No. 1 Alabama. Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said he expected most of the players missing last week to be back at practice by Tuesday as LSU prepares for Saturday’s game at Arkansas.
Among the other games put off this week is Arizona State at Colorado in the Pac-12. Like the Aggies, the Sun Devils will not have a game for a second consecutive week. The Pac-12′s abbreviated seven-week schedule, including a championship game on Dec. 18, has no room for make-up dates.
Last week, 15 FBS games were called off because of COVID-19, the most yet this season as the total since late August is now almost 70. The Mid-American Conference announced its first cancellation, Ohio at Miami (Ohio) scheduled for Tuesday night.
