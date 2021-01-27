Aggies to play at home 7 times this fall; to face Colorado at Mile High

COLLEGE STATION — The Southeastern Conference released its 2021 football scheduled on Wednesday afternoon, with Texas A&M having a match up against an old Southwest Conference foe on the docket, as well as seven games at Kyle Field.

The SEC will be allowing its teams to play non-conference opponents this fall, with the Aggies scheduled to meet Colorado at Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos, on Sept. 11.

The Aggies and Buffaloes have a history dating back to their days as members of the Southwest Conference.

The season will get under way on Sept. 4 when Kent State pays a visit to Kyle Field.

On Sept. 18 the Aggies are slated to host New Mexico.

SEC play will commence on Sept. 25 when Texas A&M goes up against Arkansas in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The following week finds Mississippi State invading Kyle Field.

One game that will be circled on many calendars is the Oct. 9 match up against national champion Alabama. That game will also be played in College Station.

After a road game (Oct. 16) at Missouri, the Ags will welcome the Gamecocks from South Carolina to town on Oct. 23.

Auburn will come calling on Nov. 6, followed by a trip to Oxford, Miss. to engage Ole Miss on Nov. 13.

Texas A&M will take a break from the rigors of the SEC on Nov. 20 to test Prairie View A&M.

The regular season is set to close on Nov. 27 with the Aggies traveling to LSU.

Texsas A&M finished 9-1 last season and was ranked No. 4 in the nation in both the final AP and the Coaches Poll.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you