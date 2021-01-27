Aggies to play at home 7 times this fall; to face Colorado at Mile High

COLLEGE STATION — The Southeastern Conference released its 2021 football scheduled on Wednesday afternoon, with Texas A&M having a match up against an old Southwest Conference foe on the docket, as well as seven games at Kyle Field.
The SEC will be allowing its teams to play non-conference opponents this fall, with the Aggies scheduled to meet Colorado at Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos, on Sept. 11.
The Aggies and Buffaloes have a history dating back to their days as members of the Southwest Conference.
The season will get under way on Sept. 4 when Kent State pays a visit to Kyle Field.
On Sept. 18 the Aggies are slated to host New Mexico.
SEC play will commence on Sept. 25 when Texas A&M goes up against Arkansas in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The following week finds Mississippi State invading Kyle Field.
One game that will be circled on many calendars is the Oct. 9 match up against national champion Alabama. That game will also be played in College Station.
After a road game (Oct. 16) at Missouri, the Ags will welcome the Gamecocks from South Carolina to town on Oct. 23.
Auburn will come calling on Nov. 6, followed by a trip to Oxford, Miss. to engage Ole Miss on Nov. 13.
Texas A&M will take a break from the rigors of the SEC on Nov. 20 to test Prairie View A&M.
The regular season is set to close on Nov. 27 with the Aggies traveling to LSU.
Texsas A&M finished 9-1 last season and was ranked No. 4 in the nation in both the final AP and the Coaches Poll.
