Many awards were presented to deserving student-athletes at the annual Alto Sports Banquet, which was held at The Legacy in Jacksonville earlier this month.
A pair of accolades were in memory of DeVonte Mumphrey and Cam'ron Matthews; two young men who suddenly passed away while competing in an Alto game.
The first-ever DeVonte Mumphrey “You Good” Award went to Jayda Lawrence and Jackson Duplichain.
Lawrence and Duplichain were credited with having the character traits — selflessness, servant leadership, respect, humility and dignity — as Mumphrey, who is remembered for always putting the team first, died while playing in a Yellowjacket basketball game last winter.
The Cam'Ron Matthews Fighting Heart Award was presented to Shanna Berryhill.
La'Niyah O'Bryant and Jaydon Skinner won the Cody Sell Memorial Award.
Ted Moore Award winners were Kylee Powers and Jackson Howell.
The David Holcomb “We Believe” Award was presented to Halle Duplichain and Jer'Darious Bolton.
Logan Rogers was lauded as the top All Around Athlete. He also earned the Baseball Award.
The Basketball Award went to Mumphrey (posthumously).
Softball MVP Award winners were Halle Duplichain, Powers and Berryhill.
Jesus Tellez picked up the Boys Track MVP Award, while Mya Tyra won the Girls Track MVP Award.
The Golf MVP Award went to Christopher Dean, with Halle Duplichain and Jackson Duplichain being recognized as the Tennis MVP winners.
Tyler Jordan was honored with the Cross Country MVP Award.
Alto produced two Academic All-State winners. Landry Smith (football) and Weatherford (football, baseball) were singled out for their outstanding efforts in the classroom.
