Aiden McCown earns Progress Player of the Week accolade

RUSK – Junior-safety Owen McCown excelled on Friday when the Rusk Eagles battled the No. 1-ranked Carthage Bulldogs at Eagle Stadium.
McCown had two interceptions, a fumble recovery and eight tackles (six solo) in Rusk's 35-14 loss.
On Monday, McCown was named as the Jacksonville Progress Player of the Week.
McCown, the son of former NFL quarterback Josh McCown and wife Natalie, also had two catches for 40 yards.
Aiden McCown is in his second year as a Rusk Eagle.
