Aiden McCown voted District 8-4A-II Offensive Most Valuable Player

Rusk quarterback Aiden McCown (14) is pictured on a running play during a playoff game against Gilmer in Nov. 2022. McCown, a senior, has been named as the District 8-4A-II Offensive Most Valuable Player.

 Progress photo by Bryan Barrow

RUSK - Aiden McCown of Rusk High School has been named as the District 8-4A-II Offensive Most Valuable Player, based on a vote by the league's head football coaches.

McCown, a senior, served as the Eagle quarterback this past season.

A pair of Eagles, wide receiver Brailen Trawick and defensive lineman David Kennedy, a picked up first team accolades.

Earning a spot on the second team were Spencer Barnett, running back; Micah Givens, offensive lineman; Alex Patterson, offensive lineman; Jacob Dowling, defensive lineman; Jermichael Sturns, linebacker and Spencer Barnett, defensive back.

Rusk is coached by Thomas Sitton.

