Aiden McCown voted District 8-4A-II Offensive Most Valuable Player

RUSK - Aiden McCown of Rusk High School has been named as the District 8-4A-II Offensive Most Valuable Player, based on a vote by the league's head football coaches.
McCown, a senior, served as the Eagle quarterback this past season.
A pair of Eagles, wide receiver Brailen Trawick and defensive lineman David Kennedy, a picked up first team accolades.
Earning a spot on the second team were Spencer Barnett, running back; Micah Givens, offensive lineman; Alex Patterson, offensive lineman; Jacob Dowling, defensive lineman; Jermichael Sturns, linebacker and Spencer Barnett, defensive back.
Rusk is coached by Thomas Sitton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.