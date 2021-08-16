Alabama voted No. 1 in AP preseason football poll

Another college football season will start with everyone chasing the Tide.Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll for the fourth time in the past six seasons.
Coming off their sixth national championship under Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide enter the season loaded with potential replacements for the record-breakers and NFL draft picks who have moved on, including Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.
Alabama received 47 of 63 first-place votes from the panel of sports writers and broadcasters in the poll presented by Regions Bank. Oklahoma is No. 2, just ahead of No. 3 Clemson (each received six first-place votes).
Ohio State, which lost to the Tide in last season's championship game, is No. 4 after receiving one first-place vote. Georgia received three first-place votes and rounds out the top five.
The 2020 Buckeyes were emblematic of a bizarre season played through the pandemic, suiting up for only eight games after the Big Ten didn't kick off until late October. The season was riddled with postponements, cancellations, and players and coaches missing games across the country because of COVID-19. There was little nonconference play and none among Power 5 conference teams.
Amid all the chaos and frustration was a familiar ending: The season came to a close with Alabama on top.
Last year's Tide staked a claim as the greatest team of the Saban dynasty. Alabama went 13-0, facing 11 Southeastern Conference teams and playoff showdowns with Notre Dame and Ohio State.
The most powerful offense in the country lost Smith, quarterback Mac Jones and running back Najee Harris, all first-round NFL draft picks this year. The next wave of blue-chippers stepping into bigger roles includes running back Brian Robinson, receiver John Metchie and quarterback Bryce Young, a former five-star recruit from California.
AP PRESEASON COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL
NOTE: NUMBER IN PARENTHESIS IS THE NUMBER OF NO. 1 VOTES.
1. Alabama (47)
2.Oklahoma (6)
3. Clemson (6)
4. Ohio State (1)
5. Georgia (3)
6.Texas A&M
7. Iowa State
8. Cincinnati
9. North Carolina
11. Oregon
12. Wisconsin
13. Florida
14. Miami, Fla.
15. USC
16. LSU
17. Indiana
18. Iowa
19. Penn State
20. Utah
21. Texas
22. Coastal Carolina
23. UL Lafayette
24. Utah
25. Arizona State
