Alanna Goldsberry looking forward to joining Cisco College softball team

RUSK — At times Alanna Goldsberry wasn't sure if she would have an opportunity to play college softball, after an injury that occurred prior to the start of her senior season kept her out of action of much of what turned out to be an abbreviated (coronavirus) spring season.
Earlier this week opportunity knocked and Goldsberry answered by signing a letter of intent to attend Cisco College (NJCAA, Region V).
“This means the world to me, to be able to continue my softball career,” Goldsberry said. “After having back surgery (last) this summer I was unable to attend any tournaments to showcase my talent in front of any college coaches. And then after (coronavirus) cut short the season, I kind of gave up hope on softball.”
Cisco head softball coach Joel Prickett was willing to give Goldsberry a chance, and for that she seems to be exceptionally grateful.
“I am so excited about Cisco,” she said. “I absolutely love the small town, and the atmosphere at Cisco. Coach Prickett and I hit it off (well). I feel like I have known him for ever, and I look forward to being able to learn a lot from him.”
Goldsberry, who has been playing softball since she was eight years old, was a four year member of the Lady Eagle varsity.
