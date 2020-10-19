Alex Jones' 193-yard night earns him Player of the Week honors

Alex Jones (4) of Rusk is this week's Jacksonville Progress Player of the Week. Jones, a senior running back carried 18 times for 193 yards and scored two touchdowns in the Eagles' win over Madisonville.

 Progress Photo by Jessica T. Payne

The Jacksonville Progress has selected Alex Jones of Rusk High School as its Player of the Week.

Jones, a senior, is the Eagles' feature back who picked up 193 yards on 18 carries and was a big reason Rusk was able to defeat Madisonville, 37-29, on Friday night.

Jones scored rushing touchdowns covering 4 and 30 yards, respectively.

Jones' extraordinary accomplishment was the number of “chunk plays”, or big plays, that he was responsible for.

Six of his carries went for 10 yards of more — he averaged 10.7 yards per carry — and he had runs of 48 yards and two scampers for 28 yards.

Jones' second, and sometimes third effort, was noteworthy and often proved to be momentum shifting.

Jones ran like it was the last game that he would ever play, and that type of effort and resolve deserves special praise.

