Alexander pitches well in Brook Hill's 6-5 win over Plano John Paul II

Brook Hill wrapped up play in the Private School Classic in the Metroplex by nipping Plano  John Paul II, 6-5, on Saturday.

Ashton Alexander got the win on the hill for the Guard. He worked six innings and allowed three earned runs on six hits. Alexander walked two and fanned two.

Andrew Sims pitched an uneventful seventh for the Guard.

Brook Hill (4-2) led 5-4 after four complete, with each team tacking on a run in the sixth inning.

Max Briley, a transfer from Jacksonville, collected two hits in the game.

Lex Rich and David Sims clubbed doubles.

At 7 p.m. on Monday the Guard will entertain Fort Worth Christian in the home opener.

