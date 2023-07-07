Alexander shares basketball wisdom at annual hoops camp

Attendees at the Jacksonville Indian Basketball Camp this week received a little bit extra, which came in the form of years of basketball wisdom being dispensed to them up by Fightin' Indian head basketball coach Mark Alexander.
A great deal of time was spent Thursday evening on refining dribbling skills.
In one of his most interesting stories, Alexander advised campers that, with their parents' permission, they actually could work on dribbling while watching television at home.
Alexander shared that when he was a kid growing up that is exactly how got better in dribbling. He went on to say that by having a dad (the legendary John Alexander) who was a basketball coach it made it easy to be able to dribble while in front of the television set. But, when his mom was around; well, that was a different story.
Definitely a lesson for kids to learn there.
Campers were led on a deep dive into the art of dribbling. While a good number of kids probably came to camp more focused on shooting the ball and scoring points, Alexander pointed out that everything starts with dribbling and one must be able to control the ball first.
If there were those in the bunch who were more skilled, or more interested, in baseball or football, Alexander advised them that the proper hand-eye coordination needed to dribble properly carried over to other sports as well and would enhance their game accordingly.
This year's camp was attended by kids of all ages and was taught by members of the Jacksonville Indian coaching staff and took place at John Alexander Gymnasium.
