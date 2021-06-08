Alexia Moreira drives in winning goal for TJC in national semi-finals

EVANS, GA — Tyler Junior College sophomore and Jacksonville High School graduate Alexia Moreira was credited with scoring the game winning goal in the Apache Ladies' 4-0 triumph over Snow College (Utah) on Monday evening in a NJCAA Division I National Semi-final match.
The to-ranked Apache Ladies (17-0), will have a chance to defend their national championship at 6 p.m. Tuesday night when they face the No. 2 seed Salt Lake Community College (15-1-1) in the national finals. The match will be played at Blanchard Woods Park in Evans, GA, which is just outside of Augusta.
After waiting out a weather delay of over five hours, Moreira wasted little time in putting TJC on the scoreboard first as she launched the ball into the net at the 1:58 mark. Moreira scored what was the first of four unassisted goals that the TJC women scored in beating Snow, which finishes the year at 10-4-1.
Moreira, one of the starting midfielders for TJC, had two shots on Monday, one shot on goal and one goal.
Salt Lake defeated Eastern Florida State, 1-0, in the other semi-final match. The Bruins' lone loss (1-0) of the season came to Snow during conference play on April 8.
