Alexia Moreira scores first goal as member of UT-Tyler soccer team

TYLER - Alexia Moreira, a University of Texas Tyler junior out of Jacksonville High School, scored her first goal as a member of the UT Tyler women's soccer team on Friday when the Patriots posted a 2-1 victory over University of Texas Permian Basin (UTPB).
The Lone Star Conference (NCAA, Division II) tilt took place at Citizens First Bank Field at the Perkins Soccer Complex in Tyler.
Moreira, a midfielder, scored at the 71:35 mark on an assist by Jordan Colbert.
The Patriots improved to 6-1-0, 1-1-0 with the win while UTPB slipped to 1-3-1, 0-3-0.
UT Tyler will be back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Texas A&M International in Laredo.
