All 13-4A Boys Soccer: Bullard well represented, Ivan Ruiz Off. MVP

BULLARD - Nine members of the Bullard High School boys soccer team have been selected for the All 13-4A team.
Senior-forward Ivan Ruiz heads the list.
Ruiz was voted as the district's Offensive Most Valuable Player.
A trio of Panthers were included on the league's first team list.
That group includes senior Landon Jackson and sophomores Noah Hill and Luis Ruiz.
Second team picks from Bullard are Read Blakeney, a junior, and Cody Baker, a sophomore.
Nolan Conner, Sr., Caden Roberts, Soph. and Jonathan Doroteo, Soph. were named to the honorable mention list.
Panther Soccer is coached by Ryan Tierney.
