All 16-3A Baseball: Vess, Lovelady receive superlative lauds

TROUP — Brayden Vess and Ty Lovelady have garnered superlative mentions on the All-16-3A baseball team.
The Troup High School duo were named as Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year, respectively.
Sure-handed Austin Huml was voted onto the squad as the first team shortstop.
Five Tigers were named to the conference's second team.
That list included Anthony Salgado, pitcher, Colby Turner, pitcher, Dylan Meyer, third baseman, and Max Chaney, at utility player.
Honorable mentions picks from Troup were Bradley Adams, Bracey Cover and Trevor Padilla.
Troup Baseball is coached by Jordan Blackmon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.