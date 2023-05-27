All-16-3A Softball: Gillispie, Blanton receive superlative honors

TROUP - Taylor Gillispie and Bailey Blanton have earned superlative lauds on the All-16-3A softball team, following a vote of the league's head coaches.
Gillispie, a sophomore, came away with Pitcher of the Year honors and her battery mate, Blanton, was named Catcher of the Year.
Gillispie went 22-11 in the circle for the Lady Tigers. She finished with a 1.78 earned run average in 201 innings of work. Gillispie struck out 346 opposing batters and walked 80.
Blanton, a junior, batted .298 and lifted three home runs and drove in 21 runs. In the field she maintained a near-perfect (.997) fielding percentage.
Other Lady Tigers represented on the All-16-3A team included Tara Wells, first team; Sydnie Dickey, second team and Payton Wells, second team.
