All-16-3A team: Lady Tiger Softball nets 4 superlative award winners

TROUP — Four members of the Troup Lady Tiger softball team have garnered superlative lauds following a vote of the league's head coaches.
Pitcher of the Year went to senior Lindsay Davis, a McNeese State University signee.
Bailey Blanton, a sophomore, was named as the Co-Catcher of the Year (along with Carmen Lawless of Elysian Fields) and the district's Defensive Player of the Year went to senior Maddy Griffin.
Troup's Taylor Gillispie (third base, pitcher), a freshman, was honored as Newcomer of the Year.
Other superlative awards were won by Lilly Waddell and Piper Morton, both of West Rusk, who shared the circuit's Most Valuable Player award. And Yahnya Acevedo of Tatum, who earned Offensive Player of the Year accolades.
The Co-Utility Players of the Year were Cora Creech (Elysian Fields) and Conlie Buckner from West Rusk.
Haylee Priest, who has inked with Arkansas Baptist College and Karsyn Williamson represented Troup on the league's second team, while Emily Cover, Morgan Parrish and Peyton Wells received honorable mention plaudits.
Lady Tigers that earned Academic All-District distinction included Lindsay Davis, Maddy Griffin, Haley Priest, Bailey Blanton, Emily Cover, Sydnie Dickey, Taylor Gillispie, ZaQuirah Jordan, Reese Lovelady, Morgan Parrish, Payton Wells and Karsyn Williamson.
The Lady Tigers, who finished as the district runner-up, are coached by Sam Weeks.
