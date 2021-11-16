All-16-3A Volleyball: Troup's Haugeberg, Williamson earn superlative awards

TROUP — Troup Sophomore Chloie Haugeberg and Karsyn Willimason, a junior, have earned superlative accolades on the recently-released All-16-3A volleyball team.
Haugeberg was named All-District Server of the Year while Williamson picked up the All-District Libero of the Year laud.
First team selections from Troup included Bailey Blanton, a sophomore, and Tara Wells, a junior.
Jessie Minnix and Jaycee Eastman, a junior and senior, respectively, were voted onto the league's second team.
Honorable mention honorees included Sarah Neel, a junior, and Ashja Franklin, a sophomore.
Lady Tigers that earned Acade4mic All-District status were Jessie Minnix, Maddy Griffin (manager), Tara Wells, Karsyn Williamson, Sarah Neel, Jaycee Eastman, Morgan Parrish (manager), Bailey Blanton, Chloie Haugeberg, Ashja Franklin, Emory Cover and Payton Wells.
The Lady Tigers are coached by Arden Johnson.
