All 16-4A Baseball: David Wilson of Bullard named top pitcher

BULLARD — David Wilson of Bullard High School has bee voted as the District 16-4A Pitcher of the year, following a vote by the circuit's coaches.
The Panthers, who are coached by Robert Ellis, placed three men on the All-16-4A first team.
Those achieving that status included Reed Overbeek, catcher, Chase Randal, infielder, and outfielder John Lloyd.
Jace Brannon, pitcher, Jachin Salas, infielder and Bryce Brannen, outfielder were listed on the second team.
Two Panthers, Ben Coke and Tanner Stainback were included on the honorable mention squad.
Bullard ended the year with a 15-9 record, which included a 7-1 district worksheet.
The Panthers advanced to the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs where they were eliminated by Liberty-Eylau.
