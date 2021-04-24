All 16-4A girls soccer: Lady Panthers net 4 superlative award winners

BULLARD — Three members of the Bullard Lady Panther soccer team, along with head coach Tiffany Cooksey, have been chosen as superlative award winners on the All-16-4A team.
Newcomer of the Year went to freshman Addy Cummings, Jordan Jeter, a junior, was honored as Midfielder of the Year and senior Tatum Rigsby earned the Defensive Most Valuable Player accolade.
Cooksey was voted as the League's Coach of the Year after guiding the Lady Panthers to a 22-3-1 record — the talented squad advanced all the way to the Class 4A, Region II semi-finals.
Cummings scored 26 goals and had nine assists this season while Jeter topped out with 19 goals and 19 assists.
Rigsby totaled six goals and 19 assists for the Lady Panthers and was instrumental in Bullard recording 17 shutouts during the season.
“Tatum Rigsby's outstanding "new position" as an outside back was one of the best decisions I have made coming into this year,” Cooksey said. “Not only did she play a great defender, she contributed in leading the district with her 16 assists, six goals/19 assist overall.
“These players are very deserving of the superlatives that they earned and (they) contributed greatly to the team, helping us earn a district championship for the first time.”
First team selections from Bullard included senior Katelynn Henics, juniors Carley Pawlak and Emily Clark and sophomore Maddison Cummings.
Picked for the second team was Madeline Carlile, Elizabeth Conner, Chloe Howard and Jaylynn Wildt.
Mattie O'Neal, Rylie Jo Garner and Milley Bryan were Bullard's honorable mention picks.
Many of the Lady Panthers also did an outstanding job in the classroom, where a dozen young ladies ehave garnered Academic All-District honors.
That group included Carley Pawlak, Rylie Jo Garner, Jaden Jeter, Madeline Carlile, Katelynn Henics, Raleigh Hagen, Hannah Benson, Tatum Rigsby, Milley Bryan, Ana Morales, Jaylynn Wildt and Emily Clark.
“Something I am really proud of is that I have two seniors achieve Academic All-State, as well working for those 4.0 GPA's: Katelynn Henics, and Tatum Rigsby,” said Cooksey.
