All-16-4A softball team well stocked with Bullard Lady Panthers

BULLARD — Four members of the Bullard High School softball team have received superlative accolades on the All-16-4A squad, following a vote of the league's head coaches.
In addition, six Lady Panthers made the loop's topflight list, either as first or second teamers, or on the honorable mention unit.
Gabby Nichols earned the Most Valuable Player award, while the circuit's Most Outstanding Offensive Player laud went to Berlyn Grossman.
Anistyn Foster came away with Pitcher of the Year honors and Hadi Fults was selected as the conference's Sophomore of the Year.
Head coach Julie Murry and her assistant coaches were recognized as Coaching Staff of the Year.
First team infielders from Bullard included Claire Cannon and Addison Hooker.
Teagan Graul was named as the first team catcher, while Kaylee Paul garnered first team mention as an outfielder.
Making the squad as a second team outfielder was Kylie Pate.
Infielder Kenzie King secured a place on the honorable mention list.
The Lady Panthers finished the year with a 32-6 record and were the undefeated district champions.
Bullard advanced all the way to the state semi-finals.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT — Gabby Nichols, Claire Cannon, Kaylee Paul, Addison Hooker, Kenzie King, Berlyn Grossman, Teagan Graul, Hadi Fults, Emery Downing, Rylie Jo Garner, Lanie May, Anistyn Foster and Matti Nix.
