All-16-5A Soccer: Tribe's Freeney lauded as MVP

Jacksonville High School's Jaylon Freeney has been named as the District 16-5A Most Valuable Player.
Freeney, a senior forward, was coached by Rudy Jaramillo.
Four members of the Tribe soccer squad were honored as All-16-5A (first team) choices.
That group included Jovanny Garcia, Illian Mena, Peyton Robinson and Lizandro Escareño.
A trio of Tribesmen (Rafael Calvillo, Jose Garcia and Jacksonville College-signee Cooper Coughlin) garnered second team mention.
Honorable mention picks from Jacksonville were Oscar Servin, Gabriel Garcia, Martin Escareño and Dylan Guerrero.
Jacksonville ended the year with an 18-5-1 overall record and finished 10-2 in conference.
