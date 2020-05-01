All-16-5A Soccer: Tribe's Freeney lauded as MVP

Jaylon Freeney, left, of Jacksonville High School has been been voted as the District 16-5A Most valuable Player in boy's soccer. Freeney is a senior.

Jacksonville High School's Jaylon Freeney has been named as the District 16-5A Most Valuable Player.

Freeney, a senior forward, was coached by Rudy Jaramillo.

Four members of the Tribe soccer squad were honored as All-16-5A (first team) choices.

That group included Jovanny Garcia, Illian Mena, Peyton Robinson and Lizandro Escareño.

A trio of Tribesmen (Rafael Calvillo, Jose Garcia and Jacksonville College-signee Cooper Coughlin) garnered second team mention.

Honorable mention picks from Jacksonville were Oscar Servin, Gabriel Garcia, Martin Escareño and Dylan Guerrero.

Jacksonville ended the year with an 18-5-1 overall record and finished 10-2 in conference.

 

 

