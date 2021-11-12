All 16-5A Volleyball: Kristen Gonzalez heads the list for JHS

Six members of the Jacksonville High School volleyball team have been named to the All-16-5A squad.
Senior-libero Kristen Gonzalez led the Jacksonville delegation by securing a first team mention.
Maegan Holliday and Tacarra Foreman, a pair of Jacksonville's front row standouts earned second team accolades.
The honorable mention list included Ashley Freeney, Claire Gill and Chesni Speaker.
The Maidens, who are under the direction of Corrie Snider, had a half dozen young ladies earn a place on the Academic All-District team as well.
That group included Freeney, Gonzalez, Holliday, Speaker and Jazmyne White.
