All 18-4A baseball: Bullard's Wilson, Brannen receive superlative honors

David Wilson of Bullard has been named as the District 18-4A Co-Pitcher of the Year, following a vote of the league's head coaches.

BULLARD - David Wilson and Bryce Brannen of Bullard High School have picked up superlative accolades on the All-18-4A baseball squad.

Wilson, nabbed the Co-Pitcher of the year award while Brannen was named as the Co-Offensive Player of the Year plaudit.

The duo were a big reason the Panthers finished with a 26-10 record and as the District 18-4A runner-up. Bullard eventually went three rounds deep in the state playoffs.

Five Panthers were included in the circuit's first team list.

That group included Dylan Fowler (first baseman), Tanner Stainbeck (middle infielder), Ben Coke (outfielder), Bryson Mason (Utility) and John Lloyd (co-designated hitter).

Second team selections from Bullard were Jachin Salas, middle infielder), Chase Randall (outfielder) and Jace Benson (pitcher).

Pitcher Noah Lock was a honorable mention choice.

