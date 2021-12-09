All 9-3A-II football team: Troup trio rake in superlative honors

TROUP — Three members of the Troup High School football team have been lauded with superlative honors on the All-9-3A-II football team.
Tiger quarterback Grayson Hearon picked up the Offensive Newcomer of the Year accolade, Kevin Pierce was named as the Utility Player of the Year and the Special Teams Player of the year honor was presented to Quintin Taylor.
First team honorees off of the Tiger offense were Logan Womack, Peyton Elliott and Joseph Salgado.
Tiger defenders Bradley Adams, Jovany Zavalla, Kaden Mahoney and John Barton received first team plaudits as well.
Troup special teams member Trevor Padia was a first team pick.
The league's second team offense included Tigers Charles Boyd, Bracey Cover and Jacob Baker.
Ja'Braylon Lydia, Tanner Keys and Trae Davis represented the Troup defense on the second team.
The Tigers also had a number of honorable mention selections, which included Trae Davis, Ty Lovelady, Joel Newman, Aiden Simmons and Marco Arqueta.
Troup is coached by John Eastman.
