Two standouts from the Jacksonville Indian football team have received superlative accolades on the All-9-4A-I squad.
Sophomore-linebacker Michael Miles was named as the circuit's Defensive Newcomer of the Year, while Devin McCuin, a senior, was honored by being named as the District Utility Player of the Year.
The senior saw time at wide receiver, defensive back and return specialist.
A handful of Tribesmen from the offensive side came away with First Team plaudits.
That group included Jwaylon Kennedy (Sr., RB), Devin McCuin (Sr., WR), Jermaine Taylor (Jr., WR), Hagan Ray (Sr., OL) and D'Andre Diles (Sr., OL).
Members of the Jacksonville defensive unit that garnered First Team mention included Kaden Franklin (Sr., DL), Koda Canady (Sr., OLB), Devin McCuin (Sr., S) and Cash Bearden (Sr., CB).
Special teams players from Jacksonville that appeared on the First Team were Jesus Nunez (Jr., K), Skyler Whiteaker (Sr., P) and Ryan Walker (Utility, Jr.).
Earning spots on the Second Team were Ryan McCown (Sr., QB), Koda Canady (Sr., WR), Ryan Walker (Jr., TE), Blake Causey (Sr., OL), Dominique Bowens (Jr., DL) and Jonathan Johnson, Jr. (Sr., ST Utility)
Honorable Mention lauds went to Elijah Whitaker (Soph., WR), Alexis Martinez-Orozco (Sr., OL) and Trent Powell (Jr., S).
Several young men from Jacksonville earned Academic All-State recognition.
The list was headed by Grady Ault, who was a First Team pick.
Second Team members included Kentrell Ferguson and Devin McCuin.
Harrison Blaylock, Kaden Franklin, Jonathan Johnson, Jr. and Ryan McCown were included on the Academic All-State Honorable Mention list.
All Academic All-State recipients are seniors.
