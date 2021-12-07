All 9-5A-II football team: McCuin, Walker head the list for Jacksonville

The All 9-5-II football team was released on Monday, with a pair of Jacksonville Indians having received first team accolades.
Wide receiver Devin McCuin, a junior, made the first team at wide receiver while sophomore Ryan Walker checked in at first team fullback.
Six Tribesmen garnered second team mention.
That list included quarterback Ryan McCown, a junior, and offensive lineman Hagen Ray, a senior.
On the defensive side, Derreion Hinton (Sr., inside linebacker), Koda Canady (Jr., outside linebacker), Dylen Roberts (Jr., outside linebacker) and Cash Bearden (Jr., cornerback) were second team selections.
Honorable mention choices from Jacksonville included Isaiah Mallard (Sr., running back), Jermaine Taylor (Soph., running back) and Tony Penson (Sr., utility).
Also on the list was Kalvin Bryant (Sr., wide receiver), Kaden Franklin (Jr., offensive lineman), Aiden Gay (Sr., offensive/defensive lineman) and Xavier Kendrick (Soph.).
The All-9-5A-II squad was determined by nominations and votes from the league's head coaches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.