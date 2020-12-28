Student-athletes from Jacksonville High School garnered two of the District 9-5A-II superlative accolades, following a vote of the league's head football coaches.
Darrion Jones, a senior, picked up Special Teams Player of the Year, while sophomore-wide receiver Devin McCuin was named as the Offensive Newcomer of the Year.
Only sophomores or freshmen were eligible for the the Offensive (and Defensive) Newcomer of the Year laud.
Other superlative award winners included Texas High's Clayton Smith (Most Valuable Player), DJ Freeman of Pine Tree (Offensive Player of the Year), Mount Pleasant's Tre Emory (Defensive Player of the Year), Braxton Jones from Nacogdoches (Defensive Newcomer of the Year) and Texas High's Gerry Sanford (Coach of the Year).
Although Jacksonville didn't have any players named to the first team; the Tribe was well represented on the second team.
Offensive linemen Zalatiel Antonio, a senior and junior Aiden Gay were voted to the second squad, as were seniors Latrail Rivers, wide receiver; Patrick Clater, quarterback; Carson Cleaver, defensive end; Brison Taum, inside linebacker and Kasey Canady, outside linebacker.
Junior Isaiah Mallard received second team mention at cornerback.
Nine Indians raked in honorable mention honors.
That list was made up of seniors Dominik Hinojosa; Jose Solano, Casey Avery and Kalaeb Clatyton.
Juniors listed were Tony Penson, Billy Bateman and Brantley Bauer.
Sophomore Kaden Franklin and Karmelo Clayborne, a freshman, were also honorable mention choices.
Academic All-District plaudits went to Carson Cleaver, Kevin Hernandez, Kasey Canady, Patrick Clater, Peter Torres and Jose Solano.
Jacksonville is coached by Wayne Coleman.
