All-district accolades awarded to 6 Yellowjackets

ALTO -Six members of the Alto Yellowjacket basketball team have earned post season recognition from the District 22-2A coaches.
First team selections include seniors Rashawn Mumphrey and Jackson Duplichain.
Jay Benton and Keegan Davis picked up second team recognition.
Alto's honorable mention selections were Landon Cook and Zack Battle.
The Yellowjackets, who came in fourth place in district, were coached by Trey Reagan.
