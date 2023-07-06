ROCKDALE - Alto's Lady Jackets downed China Spring Wednesday night in the Texas Teenage Baseball/Softball (TTAS) Girls 12U State Tournament, which is taking place this week in Rockdale.
The Lady Jackets, who are 2-1 in the double-elimination tourney, move on to battle Van at 6 p.m. Thursday night. A win against Van would send the Lady Jackets to an 8 p.m. game against either Athens or Rosebud-Lott.
Alto 10U Stingers stay undefeated in state tourney
CHANDLER - In the 10U TTAS State Tournament in Chandler, the Alto Stingers logged a triumph over the China Spring Aces Wednesday.
Alto was scheduled to play the Bosqueville Dash at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.