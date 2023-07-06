Alto 12U Lady Jackets earn a big win over China Spring in state tourney

ALTO 12U LADY JACKETS

 Courtesy photo

ROCKDALE - Alto's Lady Jackets downed China Spring Wednesday night in the Texas Teenage Baseball/Softball (TTAS) Girls 12U State Tournament, which is taking place this week in Rockdale.

The Lady Jackets, who are 2-1 in the double-elimination tourney, move on to battle Van at 6 p.m. Thursday night. A win against Van would send the Lady Jackets to an 8 p.m. game against either Athens or Rosebud-Lott.

Alto 10U Stingers stay undefeated in state tourney

CHANDLER - In the 10U TTAS State Tournament in Chandler, the Alto Stingers logged a triumph over the China Spring Aces Wednesday.

Alto was scheduled to play the Bosqueville Dash at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

