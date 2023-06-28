Alto 12U Lady Jackets qualify for TTAS State Tournament

ALTO – The Alto 12U Lady Jacket softball team has qualified for the Texas Teenage Baseball/Softball Association State Tournament, which opens up Monday in Rockdale.

Fourteen teams will be taking part in the double-elimination event.

To assist the Lady Jackets with their expenses, a special 50-50 Raffle has been set up. The winner of the raffle will receive half of the total amount of money collected, with the other half going to the team.

Tickets are $5 each, or 5 for $20.

One may purchase a ticket through Paypal @aybsa or Venmo @Mrs-Amanda-Low.

Good luck Lady Jackets!

