Alto Athletics unveils its #Gold Standard plan

ALTO — Alto High School athletic director and head football coach Brock Grigsby revealed the new blue print for success for Yellowjacket and Lady Jacket student-athletes during a meeting with parents, students and coaches on Tuesday night.
The event was the first official happening at the new Alto High School Gymnasium/DeVonte Mumphrey Court, which was dedicated during a public ceremony just a few minutes before the gathering, which was well attended.
Grigsby has been in his position for about three months, but he had previously served as an assistant coach at Alto for several years.
Grigsby told parents that he felt that it was important to make sure that students, parents and coaches were all on the same page from the get go.
He went on to add that the new mission for all athletic teams at Alto is “building champions on and off of the field.”
The expectations for the student-athletes at Alto are: to be student-athletes, with the student coming first; display high character, give a perfect effort, have a selfless approach and to learn to set goals.
Expectations for parents were also shared.
Grigsby said that coaches set the #Gold Standard and should always be coaching and most importantly “always do right by the kids.”
Grigsby also took the wraps off of a Summer Pride program that is free of charge for all and is aimed at student-athletes from all sports.
Summer Pride will focus on improving strength, conditioning and agility, among other things.
“Summer Pride will be highly organized and highly intensive,” Grigsby said. “We want to get the numbers up and get as many kids as we can to participate.”
Alto's new head ball coach wrapped up by saying, “this (Alto) is a special place for me. I don't take this job lightly. It means the world to me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.