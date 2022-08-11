Alto backers turn out for 'Meet the Yellowjackets' night

ALTO - Alto High School hosted its annual "Meet the Yellowjackets" night on Monday and despite some rain, Yellowjacket fans and supporters came out to get a first-hand look at this year's Mean Sting football team and cheerleaders.
The Jackets came out from their run through and strolled through the team's banner that is used on Friday nights as they were introduced on Monday in a ceremony that took place on Demontre Mumphrey Memorial Court at Yellowjacket Coliseum.
The event was also a combination Family Fun Night, with outdoor games, food trucks and the like.
Meanwhile, the Yellowjacket football team will be in Beckville on Friday night for its first scrimmage of the season. Kick off is set for 6 p.m.
