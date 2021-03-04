Alto Baseball Classic to open Thur. With 5 games on tap

ALTO — The Alto baseball Classic gets under way on Thursday when five games are on the docket.
Corrigan-Camden will take on Shelbyville at 10 a.m., followed by a noon game featuring Shelbyville and host Alto.
At 2 p.m. the Spring Legacy Titans, a TCAL Class 3A school, will face the Yellowjackets.
Winona will take a crack at Spring Legacy at 4 p.m.
First day action will close with a 6 p.m. encounter that features Winona and Arp.
The tournament is schedule to run through Saturday, weather permitting.
