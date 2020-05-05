Alto baseball coach Jenkins leaving for Lindsay

Former Alto head baseball coach Derrick Jenkins, left, has accepted a position to serve in the same capacity at Lindsay High School. Jenkins secured his 300th-career coaching victory in March.

Derrick Jenkins' time in Alto was short; but quite memorable.

After serving as the Yellowjackets' head baseball coach for one season — during which Jenkins recorded his 300th-career win as a head coach — he is now headed to Lindsay High School.

Alto finished the COVID-19-shortened season with an 8-4 record under Jenkins.

Jenkins' milestone win came in a 16-0 victory over Trinity in the Buffalo Tournament.

Prior to taking over the Alto program, Jenkins coached at Whitehouse where he guided the Wildcats to a pair of state tournament appearances.

During his long career, Jenkins also piloted White Oak to a state tournament berth.

Lindsay finished 6-0 this past season.

Lindsay is located 38 miles north of Denton.

