Alto Baseball: Randall, Gomez combine for a no-hitter, Jackets now 7-1

CORRIGAN — Alto's Matthew Randall and Alejandro Gomez joined forces to toss a no-hitter in the Yellowjackets' 13-0 victory over Corrigan-Camden on Tuesday night in Corrigan.
Randall worked four innings and notched the win after striking out nine and not walking anyone.
Gomez pitched the fifth and final frame and fanned one, with no free passes issued.
The Yellowjackets improved to 7-1 with the win.
Leading the 12-hit Alto attack was Jackson Duplichain and Isaac Carter.
Duplichain went 2-2, with a triple and four RBI while Carter went 3-3 and drove in a run.
Johnny Soto and Randall had two hits in four official trips to the dish apiece, with each ripping a double. Soto knocked in three runs for the Jackets.
Also making a significant contribution offensively was Isaack Weatherford (1B, 3 RBI).
Alto batters went 12-26 (.462 team batting average) against four Corrigan-Camden pitchers in the contest.
The Jackets will be playing in the Rusk Tournament beginning on Thursday when they face Huntington at 2 p.m. and Longview Spring Hill at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.