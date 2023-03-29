Alto baseball standout Carter Pursley signs with Stephen F. Austin

ALTO - What a month April has been for Alto High School baseball standout Carter Pursley.
Earlier this month Pursley signed paperwork to attend Stephen F. Austin State University, where he will join the Lumberjack baseball team later this year.
Purley is one of the reasons the Yellowjackets are off to an outstanding start this spring. The Jackets currently 14-4 overall and are 5-0 in district play, following a 6-4 victory over Corrigan-Camden on Tuesday night. Alto is currently tied for first place in the conference standings, along with Douglass.
Pursley paid big dividends in Alto's latest win. He got the start on the mound and worked six innings and gave up two earned runs off of four hits. He managed to keep the Bulldogs guessing at the plate and finished up with 15 strike outs and two walks.
Pursley, who drove in 24 runs and swiped 10 bases last season, is officially listed as a utility player. That is not because Alto head baseball coach Brett Thornell doesn't know where to play Pursley; it is due to the fact that Pursley can do so many things well on the diamond.
It his no doubt his versatility will suit him well as he soon begins his journey in the collegiate baseball world.
