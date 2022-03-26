Alto Baseball: Weatherford no-hits Apple Springs

ALTO - Alto needed just three innings to bury Apple Springs on Saturday evening at Yellowjacket Field where the home team churned out a 17-0 triumph.

Isaack Weatherford pitched a no-hitter for Alto, who is ranked No. 8 in the latest Class 2A poll.

Weatherford fanned seven and didn't walk anyone in earning the win on the mound.

Alto (13-5, 4-0) was led at the plate by Alejandro Gomez (two hits including a triple and three RBI) and Jackson Duplichain (two hits, including a double and an RBI).

Keegan Davis doubled and drove in a pair of runs while Jackson Howell stroked a double and had one RBI.

Carter Pursley had one hit in the game and three RBI.

Apple Springs (0-4 in district) pitchers walked seven Yellowjackets in the shortened affair. 

The Jackets will travel to Groveton on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. date with the Indians.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you