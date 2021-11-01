Alto batters Groveton, 63-0, on Senior Night

ALTO — Alto looks to be in playoff form after routing Groveton, 63-0, in the regular-season finale on Friday night.
The Yellowjackets (7-2, 2-2), who have a bye this week, will go into the post season in two weeks as the second place team in District 11-2A-I. The Mean Sting will play either Thorndale or Thrall in the bi-district round of the UIL Class 3A, Region III playoffs at a time and location to be determined.
Friday was also Senior Night in Alto. Seniors were recognized at midfield prior to kick off in a memorable ceremony.
Groveton's record is now 1-8, 1-3.
