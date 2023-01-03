ALTO – Playing in their first game at the new Alto Gymnasium on Tuesday evening, the Alto Yellowjackets turned in a gritty performance to corral Overton’s Mustangs, 55-45.
Prior to tip-off, Alto interim head boy’s basketball coach Trey Reagan, surrounded by members of the Mean Sting team, presented the family of the late Devonte Mumphrey with a commemorative basketball during an on-court ceremony that officially christened Devonte Mumphrey Memorial Court.
Mumphrey passed away during an Alto basketball game last winter. The highly-accomplished multi-sport student-athlete was a sophomore at the time of his death.
The large crowd that filed into the arena honored Mumphrey with 13 seconds of silence during the ceremony. Mumphrey wore uniform No. 13.
Mumphrey’s cousin, Rashawn Mumphrey, logged a double-double (11 points, 13 rebounds) to help engineer the Yellowjacket (6-9, 1-1) win. He also had two blocks and three steals.
Another Jacket that propelled his team to victory was Jackson Duplichain, who scored a team high 14 points, with 10 of those points coming in the fourth quarter, to go along with seven rebounds and several steals.
Elijah Lacy tossed in 10 points for the mean Sting and Jay Benton accounted for nine.
Duplichain and Benton each sank a triple for Alto.
After trailing by three points heading into the second stanza, the Yellowjackets closed the first half out by going on a 7-0 run to take a 24-19 lead into the dressing room.
Alto’s hustle and determination resulted in four-consecutive turnovers by the Mustangs (7-8, 0-2) in the final minute of the opening half. Alto forced Overton to turn the ball over 10 times in the second quarter.
The Jackets extended their lead to 11 points by scoring the first four points of the final half. Alto led by 11 on two more occasions during the period, and owned a 38-30 advantage going into the fourth frame.
Overton reeled off a 7-0 run to pull within five points, 45-40, with 3:09 left in regulation, but quickly got control of things when Duplichain scored an old fashioned three point play with 2:58 showing on the clock.
The pesky Mustangs trimmed the deficit to five once again when Isaiah Hawkins scored from underneath the basket with 2:21 left to play.
Alto got back on track and outgunned Overton 7-2 down the stretch to preserve the triumph.
The dagger shot was delivered by Rashawn Mumphrey, who scored on a two-handed flush with 1:12 left to play that put the Jackets in front, 50-43.
Alto will continue district play by traveling to Douglass on Friday evening.
Varsity Girls: Overton 52, Alto 31
JV Boys: Alto 48, Overton 44
